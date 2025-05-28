Hamas' Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been killed, Netanyahu says

Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar, the younger brother of the deceased group's leader Yahya Sinwar, has been killed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told lawmakers Wednesday.

One of Israel's most wanted men, Sinwar took over in October after his brother was killed in southern Gaza.

Yahya Sinwar, masterminded the Hamas terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that triggered the war with Israel and he was later named the overall leader of the group after Israel killed his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

Netanyahu's comments came after the Israeli military said in a statement that it struck “dozens of targets throughout the Gaza strip” over the past 48 hours, including anti-tank missile posts and weapons storage facilities.

Meanwhile, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said that at least one person was killed and 48 were wounded when gunshots were fired on a crowd that overran a new aid distribution site that was set up by an Israeli and U.S.-backed foundation. It was not immediately clear who opened fire.

Netanyahu has vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed and until it returns the remaining 58 hostages seized during the Oct. 7 attack, during which 1,200 people were killed.

Nearly 54,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children, have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to Palestinian health officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

