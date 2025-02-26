Hamas will turn over bodies of 4 Israeli hostages in exchange for release of hundreds of prisoners

Hamas was set to hand over the bodies of four hostages late Wednesday in exchange for Israel's release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, days before the first phase of their ceasefire will end.

Israel has delayed the release of over 600 Palestinian prisoners since Saturday to protest what it called the cruel treatment of hostages during their handover by Hamas. The militant group has called the delay a “serious violation” of the ceasefire and said talks on a second phase aren’t possible until the Palestinians are freed.

Plans for Wednesday's release of the hostage bodies were confirmed by Israel's government and Hamas’s military wing in a statement by spokesman Abu Obeida.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the release of the bodies would be carried out without a ceremony, as opposed to past Hamas releases with stage-managed events in front of crowds. Israel, along with the Red Cross and U.N. officials, have called the ceremonies humiliating for the hostages.

Israel’s prison service said it was preparing to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The Palestinian Prisoners Club, which represents current and former prisoners, said the release would happen at 11 p.m.

Expected in the release is an unspecified number of women and teenagers detained since the militant group's Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the conflict in Gaza.

The handover would complete both sides’ obligations under the ceasefire’s first phase, during which Hamas is returning 33 hostages, including eight bodies, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, the family of a hostage in Gaza said it was notified he is dead and his body was among those to be returned Wednesday. The family did not say who informed them. Notifications typically come from Israel's military.

Tsachi Idan was taken from Kibbutz Nahal Oz. His eldest daughter, Maayan, was killed as militants shot through the door of the safe room. Hamas militants broadcast themselves on Facebook holding the family hostage in their home as two younger children pleaded to let them go.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X about Israeli-French hostage Ohad Yahalomi, whose body is also expected to be released: “In these suspended hours of pain and anguish, the nation stands by their side.”

The first three hostages were released from Gaza hours after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas took effect

A fragile ceasefire in peril

The ceasefire's six-week first phase expires this weekend. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, has said he wants the sides to move into negotiations on the second phase, during which all remaining hostages held by Hamas would be released and an end to the war would be negotiated.

Talks on the second phase were supposed to begin the first week of February.

The ceasefire, brokered by the United States, Egypt and Qatar, ended 15 months of war that erupted after Hamas’ 2023 attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people. About 250 people were taken hostage.

Israel’s military offensive has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials, who don't differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths but say over half the dead have been women and children.

The fighting also displaced an estimated 90% of Gaza’s population and decimated the territory’s infrastructure and health system.

Israel buries mother, sons killed in captivity

Tens of thousands of Israelis lined highways as the bodies of a mother and her two young sons, killed in captivity in Gaza, were taken for burial on Wednesday.

The bodies of Shiri Bibas and her sons, 9-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel, were handed over earlier this month.

Israel says forensic evidence shows the children were killed by their captors in November 2023, while Hamas says the family was killed along with their guards in an Israeli airstrike.

The husband and father, Yarden Bibas, was abducted separately and released alive in a different handover. His wife and their children were buried in a private ceremony near Kibbutz Nir Oz near Gaza, where they were living when they were abducted. They were buried in a joint grave next to Shiri’s parents, who were killed in the attack.

Another infant in Gaza dies of hypothermia

With people living in tent camps and damaged buildings in Gaza in chilly weather, health officials said another infant had died of hypothermia Wednesday, bringing the toll to seven over the past two weeks.

Dr. Munir al-Boursh, director general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, said the baby less than two months old died due to the “severe cold wave” that has hit the Palestinian enclave.

Temperatures have been below 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) at night and the last few days have been particularly cold.

Lidman reported from Tel Aviv, Israel. Associated Press writer David Rising in Bangkok contributed to this report.