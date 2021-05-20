1 Dead, Several Others Rescued From La Jolla Waters After Suspected Human Smuggling Attempt

One person is dead after a failed human smuggling attempt resulted in several people jumping off the boat they were in and into waters off La Jolla shores Thursday morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard Division.

Several people were on the vessel when it was first spotted and dropped off several passengers in three locations: off the waters of Marine Beach, a bit more north, up Coast Boulevard and a third undisclosed area where some individuals were able to make it to shore.

SDFD said lifeguards deployed from Lifeguard Headquarters and from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Station 13 rescued 10 people in what was described as "rough water conditions."

Some of those individuals had life vests on and were brought aboard a rescue boat before they were transported back to shore. After being evaluated, eight people were taken to four nearby hospitals.

SkyRanger 7

The vessel continued to travel near the 700 block of Coast Boulevard and eventually crashed onto an area known as Wipeout Beach, SDFD said. One person was found submerged in this area. Despite lifesaving efforts, that person died at the scene.

NBC 7’s SkyRanger helicopter was over the scene where a rescue boat was spotted pulling people out of the water sometime before 6:30 a.m. Nearly a dozen emergency vehicles, including immigration authorities, were parked on a street near the shoreline awaiting the arrival of the rescue boat.

This is the third such suspected smuggling incident in San Diego waters this month – the second just this week alone.

This past Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard pulled 23 people from a panga off the coast of Point Loma after the boat got itself stuck in the surf line. The people aboard that panga were in the U.S. illegally, officials confirmed.

On May 2, three people died and 29 (including the captain) were rescued from the choppy waters when a packed boat used in a suspected human smuggling attempt capsized and broke apart in the surf.