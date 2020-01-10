harry hains

Harry Hains, ‘American Horror Story’ Actor, Dies at 27

Hains' mother, Jane Badler, said he struggled with mental illness and addiction and that she will "miss Harry every day of my life."

Harry Hains, an Australian actor best known for appearing in "American Horror Story" and "The OA" died Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to NBC News.

He was 27.

"Sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction," his mother, Jane Badler, wrote in an Instagram post confirming his death. "A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time."

Hains had previously spoken about being gender fluid, telling the magazine Boys By Girls that he didn't think he represented "what it means to be a man."

