Missouri

‘He Didn't Deserve to Get Shot': Good Samaritan Who Helped Ralph Yarl Found Him Bloody and Motionless

James Lynch said his Eagle Scout training kicked in and he checked the teen's pulse and tried to stanch the blood in a neighbor's driveway before paramedics arrived.

James Lynch had just gotten out of the shower Thursday night and was getting ready for bed when he heard shouting outside. The 42-year-old went over to his kitchen window and saw a boy banging on the door of a nearby home, begging for help and screaming "I've been shot."

Lynch, a father of three, said he ran outside, jumped his fence and sprinted through a neighbor’s yard and across the street to another neighbor's driveway and found Ralph Paul Yarl, the Black teenager who was shot by a homeowner after having rung the wrong doorbell, lying motionless and covered in blood.

"I thought he was dead," Lynch said Monday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“No one deserves to lay there like that,” Lynch said. “He hasn’t even begun to live his life yet. He didn’t deserve to get shot.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Community members in Kansas City, Missouri, gathered to demand justice for 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, who was shot after he rang the wrong doorbell, apparently mistaking the residence for one that was a block away

This article tagged under:

MissouriCrime and Courts
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us