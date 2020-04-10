Health Officials Investigate Beef Plant Over Coronavirus Concerns

Health officials are investigating working conditions at a beef plant in northern Colorado where dozens of employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Weld County's health department said Thursday that concerns at the JBS USA facility include the proximity of workers to each other and employees working while they are sick. If the plant does not comply with the county's public health order, it could be closed, but compliance is the “preferred solution,” the statement said.

“Conversations continue with JBS leadership to promote quick compliance,” it said.

On Tuesday, JBS USA CEO Andre Nogueira told The Greeley Tribune he was confident workers inside the plant were safe from the virus and strongly disputed claims by employees that people were going to work sick.

Telephone and email messages to a company spokesman were not immediately returned Friday. JBS USA is a subsidiary of Brazil-based JBS S.A., one of the world's largest meat processors, and holds a majority interest in Pilgrim’s Pride, the United States’ second largest poultry company.

The first known plant employee to die from the virus, Saul Sanchez, died Tuesday night, according to his daughter, Beatriz Rangel. The company denied that Sanchez was at work while he was sick or that he contracted the virus while at work.

Kim Cordova, president of the union that represents the workers, said another employee died Friday amid the outbreak, and 50 employees had tested positive. She declined to release the man's name but said he was 60 or older.

Vice President Mike Pence said Friday he spoke to Gov. Jared Polis about the plant and is working to increase testing for the coronavirus. “There are some 14 people hospitalized. Maybe two to three hundred of the workforce have been impacted, and we spoke about providing those resources this weekend,” he said.

On Monday, about 830 employees did not report for work at the plant. But the company disputed their union’s claim that the absences were in reaction to hearing that at least 10 workers had been confirmed to have COVID-19.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.