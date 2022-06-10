Heat Wave

Heat Forces UC Davis to Cut Graduation Short

Temperatures reached triple digits in the area but are expected to cool down in the next few days

Scorching temperatures forced UC Davis to cut its graduation ceremony short Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of graduates didn’t get to cross the stage as the university was concerned about safety due to heat, instead they were invited to a separate ceremony on Sunday.

"We deeply regret that some students did not get a chance to cross the stage," said the university on Twitter.

This was the first in-person ceremony since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

