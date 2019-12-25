A woman and two young children are dead after being found unconscious on a sidewalk in Boston, police said in a somber news conference Christmas Day.

The announcement from Boston police, which didn't identify the relationship between the three people in the incident or what might have happened, came after Northeastern University police warned the public to stay away from a parking structure owned by the university near the Ruggles MBTA Station due to heavy police activity in the area.

An SUV was seen behind police tape on the roof of the parking structure, but it's not yet clear how it was involved.

The three people were taken to a hospital, "where they were pronounced non-viable," Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.

He didn't speculate on the cause of death when asked if the people had jumped off the garage. He said he believes the children were at most 5 years old and that they may have been related to the woman found with them but that they were still trying to identify the three.

"It's a tragedy," Gross said, in comments echoed by Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

"As a mother, it was incredibly hard, this scene in particular, where there were two children who lost their lives today," Rollins said, urging anyone who needs help to call the Samaritans Hotline at 877-870-HOPE.

MBTA Police Chief Kenneth Green said, "This is a tragic situation, particularly when it involves children as well as being on Christmas Day. Our hearts go out to the deceased as well as to the family."

An investigation is underway in the incident, reported at the garage about 1:26 p.m. Asked if it could have been a domestic incident, Gross said Boston police are reviewing radio calls made today.

Earlier, MBTA Director of Communications Joe Pesaturo had said bus service in the immediate area was temporarily shut down. It was unclear when the service will be restored.

The SUV being investigated atop the over eight-story parking garage had three doors open: the driver's and the two rear passengers.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.