Heavy snow expected in the Sierra, prompting winter weather alerts

By Cinthia Pimentel

NBC Universal, Inc.

Heavy snow is expected to fall in the Sierra Nevada this weekend, prompting a winter weather advisory for the greater Lake Tahoe region, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow and wind could make traveling dangerous for those heading up to the Sierra for the long weekend and for what is known to many skiers and snowboarders as "Ski Week."

The winter weather advisory takes effect at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs through 4 a.m. Sunday, as forecasters expect snow accumulations of up to 6 inches and wind gusts as high as 65 mph at higher elevations.

Later Sunday, a winter storm watch takes effect and runs through late Tuesday night, the NWS said. Snowfall totals during that span are expected between 1 foot and 3 feet.

Chain controls likely will be in effect starting Saturday for Interstate 80 and Highway 50, and the snow and wind could cause hazardous road conditions as well as visibility issues for travelers, the NWS warned.

