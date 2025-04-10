New York City
Live updates: 6th person pulled from Hudson after tour chopper crash; at least 5 dead

At least five people are dead following a helicopter crash in the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon, multiple law enforcement officials say

By Marc Santia and Jonathan Dienst

  • A helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River between Manhattan and the New Jersey waterfront Thursday
  • A report of the downed aircraft near the West Side Highway and Spring Street came in shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.
  • A sixth body was pulled from the water shortly before 5 p.m. today, a senior rescue official said.
  • Earlier, five people were pulled from the water -- a pilot, man, woman and two children. Authorities had said at least four of them died at the scene and life-saving efforts were underway on the fifth at a hospital.
  • Three law enforcement sources say the helicopter is believed to have been a tour charter flying along the Hudson at the time of the crash. A cause is under investigation.

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, NYPD said on Thursday afternoon. Follow live updates below.

New York City
