Miami Beach

Helicopter Crashes Into Water Off Miami Beach

The helicopter crashed into the ocean near 10th Street and Ocean Drive

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Passengers were hospitalized after a helicopter crashed into the ocean just off Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon.

The Robinson R44 helicopter came down in the water near 10th Street and Ocean Drive at about 1 p.m.

Two passengers sustained trauma injuries and were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The other passenger was not a trauma event.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue Chief Linares, all three survivors are in stable condition and they called the incident a controlled crash.

Video posted on Twitter by the Miami Beach Police Department shows the moment the helicopter came down.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beachhelicopter crashOcean Drivechopper downhelicopter down
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us