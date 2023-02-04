Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday's $700 Million Powerball Drawing

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated high of $700 million for Saturday's drawing, making it the tenth largest in U.S. lottery history and the latest in a string of huge lottery prizes.

Someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize less than three weeks ago and a California player won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November.

The winning numbers: 2-8-15-19-58 Powerplay: 2x

The jackpots grow so large because the tough odds offer just a miniscule chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize. That enables the jackpots to roll over and increase for months.

The last time someone beat the odds of one in 292.2 million and won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

