Here Are the Winning Numbers for Wednesday Night's $1.2 Billion Powerball

Powerball $1.20 Billion
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn.

The numbers are 22, 11, 60, 2 and 35 with a red Powerball of 23.

The $1.2 billion jackpot is the fourth-largest in lottery history.

The Powerball Jackpot can be paid in full with 30 payments over 29 years, or as a cash amount upfront. The jackpot for tonight's winner has a cash value of $596.7 million. If a winning number is not drawn, then the jackpot increases for the next drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million.

The Powerball draws winning numbers in an event that can be watched live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

The Powerball is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It costs $2 to play.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.
