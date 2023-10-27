Here's how you can help people impacted by the Maine mass shooting

As the Lewiston, Maine, community and beyond is left with shock and grief following this week's mass shootings at two local businesses, you may be wondering how you can lend a helping hand.

The Maine Attorney General's Office told NBC10 Boston that people who wish to make a financial donation benefitting victims and their families can consider donating through the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund.

The fund was launched by the Maine Community Foundation, and is accepting online donations and contributions by check.

"This is one of Maine's great cities," Maine Community Foundation President and CEO Deborah Ellwood said. "And to see us suffer like this is just there aren't words. It's just absolutely agonizing to see this kind of tragedy unfold."

Money donated will be given to people impacted, and organizations helping the community to heal.

"We felt this is one thing we could do to step up and immediately be available to receive and distribute funds after this terrible tragedy," Ellwood said.

During Friday morning's news conference, Maine officials said they would be releasing information soon about the best places to donate money, as well as locations that people could get counseling and upcoming vigils. At last check, the Maine Department of Public Safety was not yet ready to release that information.

A former Auburn, Maine, resident, who moved to Florida, says one of her daughters made it out alive from Just-In-Time Recreation, but the other did not.

The state's Victim Compensation Program, which provides reimbursement for losses by people impacted by violent crime and their families, is working to set up a Family Assistance Center, at which point in-person applications will be available.

In response to the shootings, the American Red Cross provided 175 blood products to Maine hospitals, and is ready to supply more if they are needed.

The Maine Philanthropy Center has been compiled a list of resources and ways to support the Lewiston community.

There is a warning though — these types of events can bring about scammers.

"Scammers attack when the iron is hot and when people see this very emotional issue, they want to do something about it and unscrupulous parties will seek to take advantage," Executive Vice President and COO of the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance Bennett Weiner said. "So you have to be on the lookout."

The group offers guidance to avoid being scammed when you donate money.

"If someone sends you a social media recommendation of click here to donate," Weiner said. "I would say be cautious about it. You need to check out to see and verify if that particular organization or site trustworthy before you make a gift."