Here's How Much Prince William and Kate's Royal Visit Cost the City of Boston

Prince William and the Princess of Wales' 3-day visit to the Boston a few months ago cost the city an estimated $170,000.

The Boston Herald reports that city data shows a majority of the cost -- $105,267.57, to be exact -- went to police overtime.

The city's tourism office spent nearly $59,000 for “Staging, tents, flowers, lights, etc.,” and $5,000 went to property management, in part for security and custodial services, The Herald reports.

The pair focused their attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators when they made their first visit to the United States in eight years, a trip that was clouded by tensions with William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain’s royal family in the American media.

William and his wife, Kate Middleton, spent the three days attending public engagements before announcing the prize winners in a ceremony headlined by pop star Billie Eilish.

Boston, birthplace of John F. Kennedy, was chosen to host the second annual prize ceremony because the late president’s 1962 “moonshot” speech inspired the prince and his partners to set a similar goal for finding solutions to climate change and other environmental problems by 2030. The first Earthshot Prizes were awarded last year in London just before the U.K. hosted the COP26 climate conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.