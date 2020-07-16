‘Hey, Karen': Chicago Mayor Tells WH Press Secretary to Watch Her Mouth

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday offered a blunt response to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who called her a "derelict mayor" during a press briefing.

"Hey, Karen, watch your mouth," Lightfoot tweeted.

Karen, according to Urban Dictionary, is the “stereotypical name associated with rude, obnoxious and insufferable middle aged white women.”

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

At a White House press briefing Thursday, McEnany said Lightfoot, who she called the "derelict mayor of Chicago," should step up and ask for federal help to fight gun violence, adding Lightfoot is "doing a very poor job at protecting her streets."

President Donald Trump has often targeted Chicago and its violence, as recently as on Monday.

At a law enforcement discussion, the president then said Chicago is "worse than Afghanistan" or any war zone that the U.S. is in, according to Forbes.

Chicago saw at least 60 shootings over this past weekend, including 13 deadly incidents.

In June, the president sent a letter to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker calling on them to "urge action on the devastating violence in Chicago."