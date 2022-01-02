COVID-19

COVID Surge Shuts Down Florida Hospital's Baby Delivery Unit

Soon-to-be moms who were hoping to give birth at Fort Lauderdale's Holy Cross Health will have to find another hospital due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Holy Cross was forced to temporarily close its Labor and Delivery Unit due to a surge in coronavirus cases among staff and hospital workers.

“People are out sick due to the surge in COVID cases,” Holy Cross spokeswoman Christine Walker said Sunday. “It’s just temporary for the labor and delivery unit. The NICU [Neonatal Intensive Care Unit] and Post-Partum are still open.”

This comes as hospitals across the country are fighting, not only rapidly rising cases but also staffing shortages.

“Due to the COVID-19 surge, Holy Cross Health has reached critical staffing levels in Labor and Delivery,” Walker said. “In the best interest of patient safety, the Labor and Delivery unit is on diversion until further notice.”

Florida is seeing some of the worst infection spikes in the country. The state added more than 85,000 new COVID-19 cases this past weekend.

Hospitalizations in Florida from COVID were up to 5,299 on Monday, more than 800 more than were reported on Friday, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

