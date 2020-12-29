Homeless Man Hailed as Hero For Running Into Burning Animal Shelter to Save Animals

A homeless man is being hailed as a hero after he risked his life to rescue several dogs and cats from a fire at an Atlanta animal shelter.

Keith Walker rushed inside the W-Underdogs shelter after a fire broke out on Dec. 18, the facility said in a Facebook post.

The facility said its owner was out picking up supply donations when they got a call that the shelter was on fire. Atlanta Fire Department officials said a homeless man rushed to the scene "and helped bring the animals to safety," W-Underdogs wrote.

The facility said that it often provides food and shelter to Walker's dog, Bravo. It is organizing efforts to help Walker.

