San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Homeward Bound: Dog Caught in Gorilla Enclosure at San Diego Zoo Safari Park Reclaimed by Owner

"Meatball" is finally going home

By Renee Schmiedeberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dog whose journey into a gorilla's enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park went viral last weekend is about to be picked up by his rightful owner.

Stray Dog Caught in Gorilla Enclosure at San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido

Since being promptly removed from gorilla turf, the pup, whose real name is Meatball, has been cared for by the San Diego Humane Society's Escondido Campus, where he has had ticks removed, been vaccinated, and is about to be neutered.

Meatball's rightful owner came forward several days after the canine's escapade and will pick up the furry friend on Sunday or Monday, according to the Humane Society.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Zoo Safari ParkdogsEscondidoGorillastray dog
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us