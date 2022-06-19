Homeward Bound: Dog Caught in Gorilla Enclosure at San Diego Zoo Safari Park Reclaimed by Owner

A dog whose journey into a gorilla's enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park went viral last weekend is about to be picked up by his rightful owner.

Stray Dog Caught in Gorilla Enclosure at San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido

Since being promptly removed from gorilla turf, the pup, whose real name is Meatball, has been cared for by the San Diego Humane Society's Escondido Campus, where he has had ticks removed, been vaccinated, and is about to be neutered.

Meatball's rightful owner came forward several days after the canine's escapade and will pick up the furry friend on Sunday or Monday, according to the Humane Society.