Honda Offering Free Gas for Firefighters at Various Locations Throughout County

In honor of Firefighter Appreciation Month and to show gratitude to firefighters who have been working tirelessly to combat blazes in California, Honda will be offering free gas at various locations in San Diego County.

Beginning Monday, the San Diego Honda Dealers’ Helpful Honda people will dispatch a big, blue tanker truck at random gas stations to fill the tanks of firefighters, Honda drivers and other lucky car owners. The promotion will last through Veteran’s Day, when they plan to honor veterans and military members with free gas.

It’s our job to be helpful, so over the next week, we’ll be pumping free gas for Honda drivers around San Diego! And in honor of Firefighter Appreciation Month, firefighters will get free fuel too. It’s our way of saying “tank you.” Follow us for clues to find out where we’ll be. pic.twitter.com/bAtyRLykFh — San Diego Honda Dealers (@sdhondadealers) September 18, 2020

To help drivers narrow down where the Helpful Honda people will be, the company teased a few hints. During its launch week of the free gas promotion, this is where firefighters and other eligible drivers can receive the service:

Monday, Sept. 21 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., they will be in San Diego

Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., they will be in San Diego

Friday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they will be in Escondido, Vista and Carlsbad

Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they will be in Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and San Diego.

Honda advises people to keep an eye out for their big, blue tanker to find them. The company also said clues for the promotion will be posted on its social media accounts, like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.