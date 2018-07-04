12:19 p.m. The ten-minute countdown clock will start at 12:30 p.m! In the meantime -- did you know that Joey Chestnut grew up in a family of six kids? He broke onto the scene of competitive eating in 2005, winning a deep-fried asparagus competition.

12:08 a.m. Speaking in a pre-contest interview Joey Chestnut acknowldges it's hot out there, but at least it'll keep the dogs warm. “I can’t be lazy, I’m just going to have fun," he says. He's going for his 11th Mustard Belt.

12:04 a.m. We're waiting for the men's contest to kick off in about 20 minutes. Will Joey “Jaws” Chestnut be able to keep up with his own world record of 72 dogs and buns in 10 minutes?

11:33 a.m. Sudo downed 41 dogs last year, and just 37 this year, but she said she still felt good. She was watching her competitors and could see she had a comfortable lead: “I just left room for improvement next year," she said.

11:31 a.m. Sudo has won $10,000 for her efforts. She was a whopping nine dogs ahead of the competition, and scoffed 37 franks and buns in total. It's not as much as she's done before, but it was enough to take her fifth title. In second place, with 28 dogs and buns was the oyster eating champion of Ireland Michelle Lesko. World record-holder Sonya Thomas took third at 26.

11:21 a.m. Miki Sudo is the runaway winner! She's secured her place as a five time champion at Nathan's. "Absolutely a comfortable win," commentators say.

11:17 a.m. The women's competition is underway with Miki Sudo in first place so far, about 7 dogs ahead of the pack. Sudo is the reigning champ, but does not hold the world record.

What You Need to Know: 2018 Hot Dog-Eating Competition

Chowdown champions are facing off at Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, where the men’s record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes. The women's competition kicks off at 11 a.m., and the men will go head-to-head at midday.

Ten-time winner Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will confront 20 other men on New York’s Coney Island boardwalk. He set the record last year.

Miki Sudo is seeking a fifth women’s title in a row. The 19-woman field includes record-holder Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas.

Sudo downed 41 franks and buns last year. Thomas’ record is 45, but she managed 30 last year.

The event attracts thousands of in-person spectators and is televised on ESPN.

Last year, animal rights activists tried to unfold a banner amid the crowd. Five protesters were taken into custody for questioning and released.

