Houston rapper accused of holding a homeless woman captive for at least 4 years

Lee Carter, 52, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly kept the woman locked in his garage in filthy conditions, officials said.

A Houston rapper allegedly kidnapped a homeless woman and held her captive in his garage for at least four years before she managed to get access to the suspect's computer to call rescuers, officials said.

The woman allegedly held by Lee Carter, 52, was found in April but the arrest on a charge of felony aggravated kidnapping only happened on Thursday, court records and Carter’s attorney said.

Records do not explain why it took authorities nearly nine months to arrest the suspect. The condition of the woman, who prosecutors say was 70 pounds and pregnant when authorities located her, was unclear Monday.

Court filings showed Carter posted $100,000 to secure his freedom on Sunday. He was no longer in the Harris County Jail on Monday, a sheriff’s official told NBC News.

A Harris County District Attorney’s Office affidavit supporting the suspect’s arrest states the woman used Carter's laptop to "communicate with 9-1-1 dispatch that she was being held against her will." Details about how she got the laptop were not released.

A Houston Fire Department crew came to Carter's Perry Street home on April 7 and pried open the garage's door to a find woman locked inside, living in putrid conditions, prosecutors said.

Reports of an explosion with multiple injuries were being investigated Monday at a building in Fort Worth, Texas.

