Boston Business Journal

How Massachusetts Restaurants Fared in the First Quarter of 2021

By Grant Welker

The first three months of 2021 weren’t only the brutal peak of the coronavirus pandemic in terms of virus cases across Massachusetts, they also represented a setback for the already-suffering restaurant industry. 

Restaurant revenue statewide dropped 21% in the first quarter compared with the previous three months, according to the state Department of Revenue. That period coincided with the state’s stricter business-operating guidelines to limit spread of the virus, including on restaurant capacities.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

For Boston, restaurant revenue was down 22%. In Cambridge, it fell 16%. In Somerville, it fell 13% and in Quincy, 24%.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Mexico 8 hours ago

At Least 23 Dead After Mexico City Rail Overpass Collapses Onto Road

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Pfizer Plans to File for Full FDA Approval of Covid Vaccine at the End of This Month

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us