How Michael B. Jordan's fitness routine has changed in his 30s: ‘I'm doing a lot more stretching right now'

Whether he's been portraying a boxer in "Creed", mercenary in "Black Panther" or a doctor in "That Awkward Moment", Michael B. Jordan's physique has regularly been on full display.

As he's gotten older, the 37-year-old has consistently tweaked the fitness regimen that keeps him camera ready. One thing he's added to his routine? "I'm doing a lot more stretching right now," he says.

Jordan, who spoke to CNBC Make It while promoting his new partnership with Propel, says physically demanding performances require more preparation than they did when he was in his 20s.

"When you're young, you're like 'I don't have time to stretch. Let me get right into the action,'" Jordan tells Make It. "That catches up to you a little bit. Warming up your body before you jump right into the action is something you have to do more of as you get older."

Jordan, who starts each day with stretching, meditation and deep breathing exercises, has also learned how to give his body the fuel it needs to perform at a high level. The "Fruitvale Station" star recognizes that eating the right foods "is super important," but is also careful to not limit himself too much.

"I don't cut it out, but you've got to have more discipline and moderation," he says. "You know what the consequences are if you eat like s–t."

In fact, she self-proclaimed "foodie" says having a cheat day where he allows himself to eat whatever he wants makes it easier to restrict his diet while he's working out in pursuit of an action-star body.

"It's something that you have to learn," he says. "You have to give yourself something along the way that keeps you motivated and locked in. Finding out what that is is really up to the individual."

