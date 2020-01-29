Real Estate

How Much the Average Home Costs in 2020

The prices reflect the typical monthly mortgage payment for buyers in April 2020

By Alicia Adamczyk

File photo - A for sale sign is posted in front of a home on Nov. 17, 2016, in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Home buying is expected to keep picking up in 2020, with mortgage rates around a full percentage point lower than they were this time last year.

Prices are getting a boost in many markets, too, with housing inventory low across the country. To get a sense of how much you can expect to pay if you are in the market for a home this year, Zillow provided CNBC Make It with figures for what the average home is forecasted to cost in the U.S. overall and in 11 markets across the country in 2020.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

impeachment 2 hours ago

Trump Impeachment Trial: Live Updates

Kobe Bryant 5 hours ago

Crash-Warning Device Might Not Have Saved Bryant Helicopter

The prices reflect the typical monthly mortgage payment for buyers in April 2020, based on a 3.6%, 30-year fixed mortgage rate. The 10% down payments include a typical PMI payment. Your actual rates and mortgage payments will, of course, vary depending on your individual circumstances.

United States

  • Forecasted home price in April 2020: $246,334
  • Mortgage payment with 20% down: $896
  • Mortgage payment with 10% down: $1,134

Atlanta

  • Forecasted home price in April 2020: $240,162
  • Mortgage payment with 20% down: $874
  • Mortgage payment with 10% down: $1,105

Boston

  • Forecasted home price in April 2020: $489,850
  • Mortgage payment with 20% down: $1,782
  • Mortgage payment with 10% down: $2,255

Chicago

  • Forecasted home price in April 2020: $238,634
  • Mortgage payment with 20% down: $868
  • Mortgage payment with 10% down: $1,098

Dallas/Fort Worth

  • Forecasted home price in April 2020: $251,918
  • Mortgage payment with 20% down: $916
  • Mortgage payment with 10% down: $1,160

Detroit

  • Forecasted home price in April 2020: $178,647
  • Mortgage payment with 20% down: $650
  • Mortgage payment with 10% down: $822

Los Angeles

  • Forecasted home price in April 2020: $675,642
  • Mortgage payment with 20% down: $2,457
  • Mortgage payment with 10% down: $3,110

New York City

  • Forecasted home price in April 2020: $479,993
  • Mortgage payment with 20% down: $1,746
  • Mortgage payment with 10% down: $2,209

Phoenix

  • Forecasted home price in April 2020: $291,270
  • Mortgage payment with 20% down: $1,059
  • Mortgage payment with 10% down: $1,341

San Francisco

  • Forecasted home price in April 2020: $1,093,733
  • Mortgage payment with 20% down: $3,978
  • Mortgage payment with 10% down: $5,035

St. Louis

  • Forecasted home price in April 2020: $179,513
  • Mortgage payment with 20% down: $653
  • Mortgage payment with 10% down: $826

Washington D.C.

  • Forecasted home price in April 2020: $437,162
  • Mortgage payment with 20% down: $1,590
  • Mortgage payment with 10% down: $2,012

This story first appeared on CNBC.com

Don’t miss: A day in the life of the top real estate agent in LA, who makes millions selling luxury properties to the super rich

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Real Estate
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us