How Not to Kill Your Partner When You’re Both Working From Home

As the coronavirus pandemic winds on and families hunker down at home, many will experience strain on their relationship.

Spending time with friends and family is normally a way for couples to deflect that stress, but many couples are losing that outlet, explained Niro Feliciano, a cognitive psychotherapist based in Wilton, Connecticut, whose upcoming podcast, Coping With The New Normal of COVID-19, advises families on how to deal with stress during the pandemic.

“I think people are going to have to reinvent — or at least get creative about — how they connect and spend time together,” Feliciano told NBC News, “because a lot of couples like to go out or meet up with other friends and other couples, and now it’s going to be a lot of time together.”

There are a number of ways experts said couples can prevent stress from taking over their relationship — and interfering with their family life. They include: limiting conversations around COVID-19, not invalidating your partner's concerns, communicating your needs regularly, establishing expectations and boundaries, building a routine, making time for each other and your kids and checking on your partner's mental health.

For more details on the tips, read the full story on NBCNews.com.