Human Remains Found in Texas Search for Missing Girlfriend of Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware

Taylor Pomaski was last seen on April 25 at a party in Spring, Texas

Human remains have been discovered in the nearly eight-month search for Taylor Pomaski, the missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware.

Pomaski, 29, was last seen on April 25 at a party in Spring, Texas, about 25 miles from Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said

On May 19, her case was transferred to the department's homicide unit. Investigators said in June the circumstances surrounding her disappearance seemed suspicious and she may have been the victim of foul play.

