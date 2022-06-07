weird

Hundreds of Cockroaches Released During Hearing At New York Court

The bug release was being investigated while the courthouse was closed for the rest of the day for fumigation

Getty Images

A courthouse in upstate New York was closed for fumigation Tuesday after hundreds of cockroaches were released during an altercation that broke out at an arraignment, according to court officials.

The clash broke out during proceedings in Albany City Court for four people for an arrest at the state Capitol. A defendant who started to film the courtroom proceedings was told to stop. In the altercation that followed, hundreds of cockroaches brought into the courthouse in plastic containers were released, according to the state court system.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The bug release was being investigated while the courthouse was closed for the rest of the day for fumigation.

Court officers arrested a 34-year-old woman in the audience for charges related to the altercation, including disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration and tampering with physical evidence.

She was released, and it was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

gun violence 2 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Uvalde & Buffalo Survivors, Victims' Families Testify Before Congress

election 16 hours ago

Primary Election Takeaways: House Races Could Tip Power in Congress

“What transpired is not advocacy or activism, it is criminal behavior with the intent to disrupt a proceeding and cause damage,” read a statement from the Office of Court Administration.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

weirdNew YorkWeird NewsUpstate New YorkAlbany
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us