A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. has suspended Hunter Biden's law license because of his conviction on gun-related charges in federal court in Delaware earlier this month.

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals said in a brief order Tuesday the suspension was effective "immediately." The court also directed its attorney disciplinary arm, the Board on Professional Responsibility, to "institute a formal disciplinary proceeding."

In a letter to Biden, the board warned it could recommend he be disbarred if it finds "the crime of which you stand convicted can be said to involve moral turpitude" — generally meaning a serious crime.

A jury in Wilmington on June 11 found Biden, the president's son, guilty of three felony counts tied to possession of a gun while using narcotics. No sentencing date has been set. Biden had pleaded not guilty in the case, and his attorney Abbe Lowell submitted court filings on Monday arguing his client should get a new trial or be acquitted of the charges altogether.

The D.C. board gave Biden until Aug. 2 to file a response in the disciplinary proceeding.

It's unclear what impact, if any, the suspension might have on Biden's livelihood. He has been working primarily as an artist since 2020.

A representative for Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden is also facing federal tax charges in California. He's pleaded not guilty is scheduled to go to trial in early September.

