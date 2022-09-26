Ian Becomes a Hurricane; Storm Nears Cuba as It Moves North

Hurricane Ian formed early Monday morning with a large stretch of the Gulf Coast of Florida preparing for a possible landfall later this week.

While South Florida remained out of the cone of concern, forecasters said Ian could become reach major hurricane strength before making an impact on the northern part of the state in the coming days.

Ian had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as it moved northwest at 14 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday. Ian was about 90 miles south of Grand Cayman and 315 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

A hurricane watch was issued Monday for the west coast of Florida north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay. A tropical storm warning was issued Sunday night for the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge southward to Key West, including the Dry Tortugas.

A storm surge watch was also issued for the Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West, including the Dry Tortugas, Anclote River southward to the Card Sound Bridge including Florida Bay, and Tampa Bay.

Tropical Storm Ian on Path Toward Parts of Cuba, Florida: Watch the Track Live

A hurricane warning had been issued earlier Sunday for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa. A tropical storm warning was issued for for the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac and from Englewood southward to Chokoloskee.

Despite Ian’s projected path of staying to the west, other parts of South Florida could still be placed under a tropical storm watch in the coming days due to expected weather conditions from the system.

Flash flooding and urban flooding was possible with rainfall across the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula through mid-week, NHC forecasters said. A few tornadoes are possible late Monday night and into Tuesday across the Florida Keys and the southern and central Florida peninsula.

Along with 9-14 feet of storm surge across western #Cuba, we could see up to 16" of rain in some spots. Rainfall could hit 10-15" across portions of #Florida as well. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/O4QfvQFCMD — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) September 26, 2022

On the forecast track, the center of Ian was expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands Monday. Ian will then move near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

Ian is then expected to move on a path to the Gulf Coast of Florida, with the center staying to the west of the Florida Keys, according to the latest advisory.

There was increasing confidence that life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds over portions of western Cuba could occur beginning late Monday. Up to 16 inches of rain could fall in parts of Cuba, according to the NHC.

Monroe County Emergency Management is working to advise residents on specific details about the impacts from what became Hurricane Ian on Monday.

In order to assist residents, Monroe County Government offices are scheduled to be open on Monday. Authorities are asking people, both tourists and locals to continue keeping an eye on this storm. Airports are also scheduled to be open and fully operational and schools are scheduled to be in session on Monday, a news release from the county said.

The main message officials are sending out right now is don’t lower your guard just yet.

"We’re expecting the winds, definitely the winds and flooding," Lt. Lee Placido said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the state's National Guard on Sunday ahead of the storm's expected impact later in the week.

The governor's declaration frees up emergency protective funding to address potential damage from storm surge, flooding, dangerous winds and other weather conditions throughout the state.

DeSantis expanded the declaration of a state of emergency Saturday to include the entire state.

"It's important to point out to folks that the path of this is still uncertain. The impacts will be broad throughout the state of Florida," DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday. "So from the Tampa Bay area all the way up to Escambia County along Florida's Gulf Coast you could potentially see it make landfall in any of those places as of right now."

A tropical storm watch was issued for the lower Florida Keys Sunday as Tropical Storm Ian was set to rapidly strengthen, with a large stretch of the Gulf Coast of Florida preparing for a possible landfall later this week. NBC 6's Yvette Lewis has the latest.

President Joe Biden has postponed a trip to South Florida next week due to Tropical Storm Ian, the White House announced Saturday.

Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state of Florida Saturday due to Ian, the White House said in a statement.

The declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts resulting from Ian.