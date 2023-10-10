Mexico

Hurricane Lidia makes landfall in Mexico resort hub as a Category 4 storm

The hurricane center warned of possible flash flooding and storm surge from the hurricane

By The Associated Press

ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images

Hurricane Lidia made landfall as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm Tuesday evening with winds of 140 mph (220 kph) near Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lidia's eye appeared to have reached land near Las Penitas in the western state of Jalisco. The area is a sparsely populated peninsula. The storm is moving south of Puerto Vallarta, which could cushion the blow on the resort.

Local authorities canceled classes in communities around the coast. The expected impact comes one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundred of miles away, and then dissipated. Rains from Max washed out part of a coastal highway in the southern state of Guerrero.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Lidia was centered Tuesday about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south-southwest of Puerto Vallarta, and was moving east-northeast at about 16 mph (26 kph).

The hurricane center warned of possible flash flooding and storm surge from the hurricane.

____

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

TikTok 7 mins ago

Utah sues TikTok for ‘baiting' children into addiction and destructive social media habits

Atlanta 11 mins ago

Atlanta police chief fires officer after traffic stop led to Black deacon's death

Follow AP’s climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mexico
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us