Hurricane Nicole Unearths Possible Native American Burial Ground in Florida

Florida officials have launched an investigation after human remains were unearthed on a beach Thursday following Hurricane Nicole's landfall on the state's eastern coast.

NBC's affiliate WPTV-TV reports six skulls and several other small bones were discovered by a beachgoer on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island.

Officials told WPTV that investigators believe the remains are in excess of 200 years of age and may belong to at least six members of the ancient tribe of indigenous 'Ais' people.

“We do believe based on other findings over the years along that area that it’s likely to be an old Indiana burial site,” Martin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek told WPTV. “When we are dealing with remains like this, we try to preserve history. We are not exploring and digging any further into the area where the remains were found. We only recovered what’s been exposed by the water.”

Trey Herbert/WPTV-TV

Budensiek added deputies did not disturb the site after discovery, identifying it as a federally protected Native American burial site.

The remains were sent to the medical examiner's office where the bone's age and DNA will be analyzed. If they are positively identified as ancient remains, they will be sent to a state university for historical preservation.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s North Hutchinson Island early Thursday with winds of 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.