Cougar

‘I Don't Feel Like Dying Today': Utah Hiker Is Chased by Cougar

"No, no, go away, please go away,” Burgess said as he backed away from the cougar. “Come on, dude"

Kyle Burgess/NBC News

A Saturday afternoon hike turned into a nearly six-minute scary encounter with a cougar as the animal tracked Kyle Burgess in a Utah park.

The 26-year-old came across four cougar cubs near a trail in Provo's Slate Canyon Park in Provo at about 5 p.m. on Saturday. An adult cougar, likely the mother, began tracking Burgess. He began recording the encounter on his mobile phone.

The cat hissed at him at one point.

It was only until Burgess threw a rock that the cougar retreated. Read more at NBCNews.com.

Cougar
