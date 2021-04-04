Disney World

‘I Spent $15,000': Man Arrested at Disney Resort in Florida After Refusing Temperature Check

Body camera video showed the man refusing to leave Disney Springs in Orlando, arguing about how much he had spent and claiming to be a Disney stockholder

Disney Springs
Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A man who was arrested after refusing a temperature screening at Disney Springs told authorities he couldn’t be told to leave because he spent $15,000 on his vacation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Kelly Sills, a tourist from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, bypassed the Orlando attraction’s medical screening in February and refused to get his temperature checked when asked by Disney employees, according to a police report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

US Capitol attack 8 hours ago

Officer Injured in US Capitol Attack Released From Hospital

Easter 8 hours ago

Singing Hymns Through Masks, Christians Mark Pandemic Easter

Body camera footage recently released showed Sills refusing to leave when asked by law enforcement.

“I spent $15,000 to come here,” Sills said after a deputy told him he was officially considered to be trespassing. Deputies and a security manager at Disney Springs had approached Sills outside the Boathouse restaurant, according to the police report.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Disney WorldFloridaBaton Rougetourist
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us