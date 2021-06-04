Florida

‘I Was Inside Its Mouth': Florida Man Attacked by Alligator While Swimming in River

The 25-year-old man was hunting for prehistoric shark teeth and says it's a miracle he's even alive

Jeffrey Heim
WFLA

A 25-year-old Florida man is recovering after being attacked by an alligator while he was searching for megalodon shark teeth in the Myakka River last weekend.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Tampa resident Jeffrey Heim told NBC News he was only in the water for a few minutes when he was hit with such force that he thought it was a boat that struck him.

“I thought it was a propeller, it hit me so hard,” Heim said. "I realized I was inside its mouth and if the alligator hadn't decided to let me go on its own, there was nothing I could have done to fight it."

Caught on Camera Jun 1

Watch: Dog Mom Pushes Mama Bear With Two Cubs Off Backyard Wall

Sharks May 27

‘Is That a Megalodon?' Massive Shark Caught on Camera Off New England Coast

Following the attack, Heim was left with 34 stitches in his head, a minor skull fracture and bite marks on one of his hands, and because of swelling in his head, he is still unable to open his left eye. Doctors told Heim that he does not have any brain damage from the attack and is expected to make a full recovery.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

A man was caught on camera jumping into a pond to save his small dog from an alligator's grip near Estero, Florida.

This article tagged under:

FloridaAlligatorTampa
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us