Ice Cream Sold in 9 US States Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

The Royal Ice Cream Company has expanded a recall of ice cream distributed to nine U.S. states due to listeria contamination concerns, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall, initially affecting certain lots of its Batch brand ice cream, has been expanded to include all products within expiry manufactured at the company's Manchester, Connecticut, facility.

The ice cream was distributed to retail stores in Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Rhode Island, Vermont, Texas, New Hampshire, New York and Massachusetts.

No illnesses have been reported as of Saturday when the FDA posted the most recent notice. The recall was initiated when FDA testing found the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause Listeriosis, a potentially serious infection that can be particularly dangerous in young children, elderly or frail people, pregnant women or those with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms like fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but in more serious cases it can be fatal and can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The affected Royal Ice Cream Company brands manufactured at the facility with the plant number “CT121” or “CT#121” are the following:

Batch brand pints, all flavors

Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties

Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3-gallon tubs

New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs

Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints

Art Cream all pint Flavors

Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors

Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors

Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches

Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors

Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich

Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc, Vanilla & Coffee HG

These products — packaged in pints, half gallons, sandwiches and portion-control slices — can be returned to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.