Illinois State Trooper Shot While Serving Search Warrant in Wheeling, Officials Say - NBC Southern California
Illinois State Trooper Shot While Serving Search Warrant in Wheeling, Officials Say

The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    An Illinois State trooper was shot while serving a search warrant at a suburban home Thursday night, officials say.

    According to authorities, at approximately 6:30 p.m. troopers were serving a search warrant at a Wheeling home when shots were fired from inside the residence.

    A trooper was struck by the gunfire, and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.

    The suspect who allegedly fired the shots was later taken into custody. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

