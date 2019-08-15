An Illinois State trooper was shot while serving a search warrant at a suburban home Thursday night, officials say.

According to authorities, at approximately 6:30 p.m. troopers were serving a search warrant at a Wheeling home when shots were fired from inside the residence.

A trooper was struck by the gunfire, and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.

The suspect who allegedly fired the shots was later taken into custody. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.