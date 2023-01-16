Indiana Father Arrested After Toddler Seen With Gun on Live TV: Report

A father in central Indiana has been accused of child neglect after his toddler somehow got hold of a loaded gun and waved the weapon around at an apartment complex, according to WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis.

The situation in Beech Grove, Indiana, a city bordering the southeast side of Indianapolis, played out on live television, because the city's police department is featured on the show, "On Patrol: Live," which airs on REELZ.

Footage from a neighbor's security camera showed the toddler holding the loaded pistol in the hallway of the complex, and even, at one point, pulling the trigger. The toddler's father, Shane Osborne, 45, was arrested, and was expected to appear in court for his initial hearing Tuesday afternoon, according to WTHR.

A police report revealed officers recovered a 9-millimeter handgun with 15 rounds in the magazine on scene. Beech Grove police were expected to provide additional information about the situation Monday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

In a statement, the city's mayor said he received notification of the incident shortly after it took place.

"...As with all of you, I'm mortified and what took place and I'm so thankful that no one was hurt, especially the young child," he said, in part. "I appreciate the quick action taken by the Beech Grove Police Department to secure the small child and the gun in question. I ask that the Marion County Prosecutor's Office work tirelessly to secure charges and a conviction against the responsible parties, with maximum penalties. Society shouldn't accept anything less."