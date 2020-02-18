Indiana

Indiana Professor Suspended for Calling Police on Student Who Wouldn’t Switch Seats

The school declined to say what role race may have played in the incident

(Photo by: Education ImUniversal Images Group via Getty Images

An Indiana professor who called the police after a student declined to change seats during class last month has been suspended, the school said.

The incident happened on Jan. 21, after Ball State University marketing professor Shaheen Borna told the student, Sultan Benson, to move to another seat mid-lecture.

"I asked him why [and] he wouldn't give me an answer," Benson said, adding that the professor gave him two options — move or have the police called.

In a statement released Thursday, the university said Borna will not teach for the rest of the semester. The school declined to say what role race may have played in the incident. Benson is African American; Borna is from Iran.

