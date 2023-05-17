Crime and Courts

Influencer Extradited to U.S. In Connection With Alleged $2 Million Romance Scam, Prosecutors Say

Mona Faiz Montrage, 30, was extradited to the U.S. on Friday and pleaded not guilty to six charges, including wire fraud and money laundering, in New York federal court Monday

Getty

At first glance, Mona Faiz Montrage appears like any other glamorous influencer posting photos of her designer bags and flaunting her opulent lifestyle online. But behind the screen, she was involved in a multimillion-dollar romance scam that preyed on vulnerable, lonely and older victims in the United States, prosecutors allege.

The Ghanaian influencer, who boasts more than 4.2 million followers on Instagram where she goes by “Hajia4reall”, was extradited to the U.S. on Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York announced Monday. 

Montrage, 30, allegedly scammed followers out of more than $2 million. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, money laundering, receipt of stolen money and conspiracy to receive stolen money. She was arrested in the United Kingdom in November, prosecutors said in a press release.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

