Influencer Extradited to U.S. In Connection With Alleged $2 Million Romance Scam, Prosecutors Say

At first glance, Mona Faiz Montrage appears like any other glamorous influencer posting photos of her designer bags and flaunting her opulent lifestyle online. But behind the screen, she was involved in a multimillion-dollar romance scam that preyed on vulnerable, lonely and older victims in the United States, prosecutors allege.

The Ghanaian influencer, who boasts more than 4.2 million followers on Instagram where she goes by “Hajia4reall”, was extradited to the U.S. on Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York announced Monday.

Montrage, 30, allegedly scammed followers out of more than $2 million. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, money laundering, receipt of stolen money and conspiracy to receive stolen money. She was arrested in the United Kingdom in November, prosecutors said in a press release.

