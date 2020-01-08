Blackface

’Ink Master’ Judge Oliver Peck Leaving Show After Blackface Photos Emerge

Oliver Peck's departure comes nearly a week after TMZ published multiple photos of the tattoo artist, 47, in blackface

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Oliver Peck announced on Instagram that he will no longer be a judge on "Ink Master" after photos emerged of him in blackface, NBC News reports.

In a post on Tuesday, Peck said he and the producers of the show "have decided it's best to part ways."

"I want to thank the cast, crew, the contestants and all the awesome fans of the show," he wrote. "It's been a blast and I wish all my friends and colleagues the very best in what ever the future may hold!"

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

US, Iran Step Back From the Brink; Region Still on Edge

Iran 26 mins ago

Ukrainian Plane Never Called for Help: Iran Investigators

His departure comes nearly a week after TMZ published multiple photos of the tattoo artist, 47, in blackface. In some of the images, which the outlet reports were found on his old Myspace page, Peck is seen covering his body and face in brown paint.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Blackface
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us