11 inmates escape from Orleans Parish jail in Louisiana

The sheriff told the public Friday not to engage with or approach the inmates, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eleven inmates escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center in New Orleans, authorities said Friday.

Officials discovered the inmates missing during a routine head count around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sheriff Susan Hutson said at an afternoon news conference, calling it a "very serious and unacceptable situation."

It's not clear how they escaped. Chief Christopher Goodly with the sheriff's office Field Operations Bureau said the inmates who breached or escaped custody should be considered armed and dangerous.

At least four of the escaped inmates are charged with murder, jail records show. Charges for the others include aggravated assault with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, armed false imprisonment, battery and drug offenses.

At least one of the escapees has been apprehended, New Orleans police said.

State police shared a photo of inmate Kendall Myles in the back of a police car. They said he was captured in the French Quarter after a brief foot pursuit.

Authorities immediately "launched a coordinated response" to search for the inmates, the sheriff said.

"We're actively working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in a full-scale search operation," she said.

Hutson told the public not to engage with or approach the inmates.

"We are urging the public to remain alert," she said.

The sheriff's office contacted local and state police, and the Louisiana Department of Corrections for assistance.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

