Interabled Newlyweds Address Critics' Hurtful Responses to Their Wedding

Shane Burcaw and Hannah Aylward, the interabled couple better known as "Squirmy and Grubs" on their popular YouTube channel, are addressing the insensitive comments they've received since getting married last week.

"If the past two years of having a YouTube channel have taught me anything, it’s that you’re never going to be able to educate everyone," Aylward wrote on Instagram. "No matter what you do, some people will just never come around."

To illustrate her point, she shared a photo of the happy at their backyard wedding on Sept. 4 in Minneapolis, with various comments placed on top of the image.

Burcaw has spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disorder that causes wasting in his muscles. He has used a wheelchair since he was 2 years old. The couple's YouTube channel highlights what a relationship looks like when one person lives with a physical disability and the other does not.

"Is he rich or something?" one commenter said.

"This is some kind of joke," read another.

One person asked, "But for real though... does she also have another partner for having sex with?"

The new Mrs. Burcaw went on to say that "worrying about these people’s opinions is a waste of time, and as time has gone on, it’s become so much easier to genuinely have no internal reaction to comments like these."

The couple has been together for four years. At first, reading the comments was "painful," she said.

"For a while, I held onto the idea that once Shane and I were married, all the people doubting our relationship would realize it was real," she continued. "Now, of course, I’m not that naive."

"Although it’s taken time, I’m able to completely dismiss people like this," she concluded. "Shane and I continue to make content and share our story with the hopes of showing as many people as we can that disabled people are worthy partners. Comments like these only encourage us to continue! We’re so grateful for all of the people that our story has managed to reach in a positive way."

