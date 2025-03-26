International student at Tufts taken into federal custody

An international grad student at Tufts University was taken into federal custody Tuesday night outside an off-campus apartment in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The student was identified by her attorney as PhD candidate Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish national.

University officials said Wednesday that they had no prior knowledge that this was about to happen, and did not share information with federal authorities.

They say they’ve also been told the student’s visa has been terminated.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Her attorney is calling for Ozturk's release.

"Rumeysa was heading to meet with friends to break her Ramadan fast on the evening of March 25th when she was detained near her home in Somerville, MA by DHS agents. We are unaware of her whereabouts and have not been able to contact her. No charges have been filed against Rumeysa to date that we are aware of. I filed a habeas petition requesting that she not be moved out of the District of MA which was granted by Judge Talwani last night. We hope Rumeysa will be released immediately," a statement from attorney Mahsa Khanbabai of Khanbabai Immigration Law reads.

Khanbabai added that Ozturk was maintaining valid F-1 visa status.

It remains unclear at this point why Ozturk was taken into custody or why her visa was allegedly terminated. A U.S. District Court judge on Tuesday issued an order blocking the Trump administration from removing her from the state of Massachusetts without notice.

"...petitioner shall not be moved outside the District of Massachusetts without first providing advance notice of the intended move. Such notice shall be filed in writing on the docket in this proceeding, and shall state the reason why the government believes that such a movement is necessary and should not be stayed pending further court proceedings," the order reads.

Ozturk is listed as being in ICE custody in their Online Detainee Locator System. NBC10 Boston has reached out to ICE for more information.

Meanwhile, a viewer shared video with NBC10 Boston from around the same time of Ozturk's detainment.

We have not confirmed this is Ozturk, but you can hear the woman’s screams as she’s approached on a sidewalk by a man who grabs her.

She’s eventually surrounded by seven plainclothes agents. One neighbor said he called 911 thinking this was a kidnapping.

Another neighbor says there had been agents staked out in the neighborhood for two days.

They were shocked to see the video.

“As a woman being approached by anybody is so scary and then to not know where you’re going, to have them touch you, like it’s, you feel less than, and I can’t imagine how scared she is," said Ava Gupta, who lives nearby.

“We are really alarmed that this is happening in our neighborhood and that people are being targeted like this. Nobody should be afraid going about their business, nobody should be afraid of speaking their mind, and that this is happening in Somerville in our neighborhood is alarming and disturbing," Dipak Naker, another neighborhood resident, said.

While it is not clear why Ozturk was detained, Tufts is one of several Massachusetts universities facing a federal investigation in response to complaints of antisemitic discrimination due to protests over the war in Gaza.

Tufts University President Sunil Kumar said in a statement, “We realize that tonight’s news will be distressing to some members of our community, particularly the members of our international community. We will continue to provide information, support, and resources in the days ahead as more details become available to us.”

This also follows the recent slew of ICE arrests in the greater Boston area at the direction of border czar Tom Homan.

Gov. Maura Healey spoke yesterday, prior to the detention of this Tufts international student, about Homan’s criticism of the Bay State’s cooperation with these raids.

“I'm just going to continue to do my job as governor. I mean, I'm not sure what they're looking for. As I say, we have been cooperating. We'll continue to cooperate. I, as governor and as a former attorney general, always do everything in my power and interest to make sure that we're taking care of public safety in our neighborhoods and in our community," Healey said.