Texas

Video shows car crashing into 2-year-old's nursery in Texas

With the front of their house boarded up, the family is temporarily staying in a hotel while they await their next steps.

By Katy Blakey

A Fort Worth family remains in shock after a car crashed into their home Saturday night.

A Fort Worth, Texas, family remains in shock after a car crashed into their home Saturday night.

Outdoor surveillance cameras show the speeding car failing to make the turn in front of the house and smashing into their 2-year-old’s nursery.

Damage to Fort Worth home after intoxicated driver crashed car into it.
A home in Fort Worth, Texas, was damaged after a driver accused of drunken driving crashed into it on Saturday night.

"It felt like we were inside of thunder," resident Marseya Ochoa said.

Ochoa's two younger brothers, ages 13 and 11, are staying with the couple for the summer.

They were just feet away in the kitchen and a guest bedroom when the car drove straight through the nursery, taking down walls.

Everyone inside the home is OK, but the crash destroyed their son's room and all of his belongings, including his crib and favorite toys.

They say this also shattered the family's sense of safety.

"My house is supposed to be a safe house for my brothers, for my family, and half our house doesn't feel safe anymore. The whole house doesn't feel safe anymore," Ochoa said.

With the front of their house boarded up, the family is temporarily staying in a hotel while they await their next steps.

They fear the extensive damage will force them from the home they worked so hard for.

"Everything I built with my family is here," Ochoa said.

Fort Worth police identified the driver as 27-year-old Alianna Batista Hernandez. FWPD said she is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after a field sobriety test was performed.

