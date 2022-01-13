Santa Cruz County

Introducing Gateway to Big Basin: New Park Coming to Santa Cruz Mountains

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A piece of land near Big Basin Redwoods State Park once viewed as an eyesore will eventually become a new park.

The 153-acre plot near Boulder Creek was previously featured on an episode of "Hoarders" due to the junk cars and mountains of trash covering the property, but it will eventually be known as Gateway to Big Basin.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Santa Cruz County battled with the landowner for years trying to get the property cleaned up. The junk has since been removed and the land is getting a new owner before being turned into a park.

When open to the public, the park will serve as a scenic entryway to Big Basin, which was hit hard by the CZU Fire in 2020.

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz CountyBig Basin Redwoods State ParkSanta Cruz Mountains
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us