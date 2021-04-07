Matt Gaetz

Investigators in Matt Gaetz Inquiry Looking Into Bahamas Travel, Sources Say

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has denied wrongdoing and said that he never had sex with a 17-year-old as an adult and that he has never paid for sex

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Federal investigators are looking into Rep. Matt Gaetz's travel to the Bahamas with women and specifically whether those women were paid to travel for sex, which could violate federal law, a law enforcement official and another person familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Investigators are also looking into whether Gaetz, R-Fla., and one of his associates used the internet to search for women they could pay for sex, the sources said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Gaetz, who has not been charged with any crime, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

George Floyd 20 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Use-of-Force Expert Says Ex-Cop Never Took Knee Off Floyd's Neck Area

Corporate taxes 11 hours ago

Biden Administration Makes Pitch for Higher Business Taxes

There has been no response to a request for comment sent to his representatives.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Matt Gaetz
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us