Iowa Officially Gives Buttigieg the Largest Delegate Count, Followed Closely by Sanders

The decision comes despite the fact that the results are rife with potential errors and inconsistencies. NBC News has not called a winner in the race

The Iowa Democratic Party on Sunday allocated delegates based on the results of last week’s Iowa caucuses, giving former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg the largest delegate count, followed closely by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

The party said it would, based on the results of the race it had collected, award 14 delegates to Buttigieg and 12 delegates to Sanders, NBC News reports.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, will receive 8 delegates, while former Vice President Joe Biden will receive 6 and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., will receive 1, the party said.

NBC News is not calling a winner in the first-in-the-nation contest, and the NBC News Decision Desk is not making any independent delegate allocations at this time.

