Feds Warn of Misinformation After Iran, Russia Acquire US Voter Information

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced Wednesday that Iran and Russia have acquired the voter registration information of U.S. citizens.

"We would like to alert the public that we have identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections," he said.

"First, we have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran and separately by Russia," he said. "This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion and sow chaos and undermine your confidence in American democracy."

This is a developing story