A Texas woman is facing two capital murder charges after telling police she killed her two young daughters.

Irving police said the woman, identified as 30-year-old Madison McDonald, came to the police station at about 10 p.m. Monday on O'Conner Road and used the phone in the lobby to call 911.

Police said she told 911 operators that she killed her two daughters, 1-year-old Lillian Mae McDonald and 6-year-old Archer Hammond.

Officers were dispatched the woman's home on the 700 block of Cowboys Parkway and confirmed that both of the children were deceased. Police did not say how the children died and did not reveal if McDonald said why she took their lives.

NBC 5 News

McDonald was taken into custody in the police station lobby and is facing two charges of capital murder of a person under 10 years of age. A bond amount has not been confirmed and it's not clear if she's obtained an attorney.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

If convicted of capital murder charges in Texas, defendants face either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.